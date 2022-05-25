COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The president of the Coatesville Area Teacher’s Association could lose her job after the district says she put duct tape on a student’s face. According to the statement of charges, Audra Ritter, a seventh-grade special education teacher, placed a piece of tape that reads “I have nothing nice to say” on a student’s face.
The district says the student was humiliated and offended and went to the principal to be excused from Ritter’s class.