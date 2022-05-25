CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Coatesville News, Local, Mickey Rayner, Odell Cannon

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A 16-year-old student wanted for stabbing a classmate at Coatesville Area High School is now charged with attempted murder. Odell Cannon turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.

Cannon is being charged as an adult.

READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Postpones Plans To Push Back School Start Times

Investigators say Cannon stabbed 16-year-old Mickey Rayner during a fight in a school bathroom Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Robert Atkins Charged In 1991 Cold Case Murder Of Joy Hibbs In Bucks County

An eyewitness told investigators that Rayner believed Cannon had stolen a vape cigarette cartridge from him and wanted to fight.

MORE NEWS: 10 Chester Community Charter School 3rd Grade Students In Hospital After Reportedly Eating Marijuana Candy

Authorities say Rayner’s injuries are not life-threatening.