COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A 16-year-old student wanted for stabbing a classmate at Coatesville Area High School is now charged with attempted murder. Odell Cannon turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.
Cannon is being charged as an adult.
Investigators say Cannon stabbed 16-year-old Mickey Rayner during a fight in a school bathroom Tuesday morning.
An eyewitness told investigators that Rayner believed Cannon had stolen a vape cigarette cartridge from him and wanted to fight.
Authorities say Rayner’s injuries are not life-threatening.