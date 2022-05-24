ABSECON, N.J. (CBS) — A police-involved shooting is being investigated in Atlantic County. Police shot someone outside the Dollar General Store on the 700 block of South New Road in Absecon. It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from Chopper 3 shows a large number of orange evidence markers in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

A police officer shot someone at Dollar General on S. New Rd. in Absecon, New Jersey. Police and prosecutors have not said what the the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting were. The store is roped off with crime scene tape. pic.twitter.com/FD8t80ibez — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) May 24, 2022

In the aftermath of the shooting, Eyewitness News spotted police officers placing shell casings in a brown paper bag. A car was also towed from the scene.

A nearby high school, Holy Spirit, went into lockdown after the gunshots rang out.

The principal says after the threat was neutralized, the school lifted the lockdown but continued to shelter in place until everything was clear.

Several nearby residents came to the scene to learn more about what happened.

“I never thought that could happen in this area. Usually, nothing happens around here,” resident Albert Stanley said.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s very disturbing in this type of neighborhood. It’s a very quiet neighborhood,” resident Betty Bennett said.

Officials haven’t released any information on the identity of the person they shot or the circumstances that led to the shooting. But in a short statement acknowledged that the state attorney general’s office has been notified. It’s state mandate in New Jersey that they investigate any fatal encounter with law enforcement.