PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever wanted to get your hands on the Phillie Phanatic’s hot dog launcher or an enormous banner of Bryce Harper? Now is the chance for Phillies fans to score some cool memorabilia.
The Phillies unveiled more than $100,000 worth of memorabilia for their Phantastic Auction.
Some of the items being auctioned include a huge banner congratulating Bryce Harper on winning the MVP award last year and the Phanatic's hot dog launcher.
A portion of the proceeds from the auction goes to the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia and the Phillies charities.
The Phantastic Auction ends on Friday.