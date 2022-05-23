PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some iconic pieces of music history hit the auction block over the weekend with some hefty price tags. Over 1,300 items were sold by Julien’s Auctions.
The items were part of its music icons collection, bringing in a total of nearly $15 million.READ MORE: 2 Teens Shot, Another Teen Suffers Graze Wound In Shooting Near Simon Gratz High School: Police
New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics to his iconic song “Born to Run” sold for $44,000.READ MORE: DJ Jazzy Jeff Announces Residency At Rivers Casino Philadelphia
An original guitar from country music legend Johnny Cash also went for a jaw-dropping $437,000.
Kurt Cobain’s guitar from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video sold for $4.5 million.MORE NEWS: Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane Sent To Treatment For Alcohol Use After Probation Violation
Cobain’s family says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Kicking the Stigma, an initiative that aims to raise awareness about mental health disorders.