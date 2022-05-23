PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney will join U.S. Senator Bob Casey to visit the Schuylkill River and highlight federal funding toward the river’s sustainability. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:15 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: City leaders join U.S. Senator Bob Casey to highlight federal funding for the Schuylkill River
- When: Monday, May 23, 2022.
- Time: 10:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
