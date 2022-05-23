NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – With Memorial Day weekend coming up, PennDOT, and state and local police agencies are urging drivers to take care on the roads. At a news conference in Newtown, Bucks County Monday morning.
"A celebration can end in tragedy in a split second," Krys Johnson with PennDOT said.
Officials announced extra enforcement will be conducted over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, targeting drivers under the influence.
PennDOT data shows three people died in crashes in the Philadelphia region in 2020.