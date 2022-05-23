CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Delaware County news, Local News

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing businessman. George Hughes, 57, of was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square last Monday.

He owns George Hughes Broomall Auto Body.

Family members searched for him at Ridley Creek State Park Sunday.

They are concerned because Hughes is without his daily medications.

“This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.”

Hughes was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.