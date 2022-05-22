PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teenagers were shot during a triple shooting on Penn’s Landing on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm three people have been shot on Penn’s Landing, near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard. Two victims are said to be 14-year-old girls. They’re stable. No word on condition of third victim. Shooting happened around 10p. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 22, 2022

Police say two 14-year-old girls were shot. One of the 14-year-olds was shot in her foot, while the 14-year-old was hit in her left foot, police say.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the rib cage.

All three of the teenagers are in stable condition.

Police say they’re looking for a 14-to-15-year-old boy in a red hooded sweatshirt in connection to the shooting.

Police say it’s believed at this time that the shooter knew the individuals who were shot and that they were targeted.

There’s video surveillance of the area, but police say they haven’t been able to access it yet. Once they have access, they hope it’ll give them more information surrounding the shooting.

Police say they found four spent shell casings at the scene.

After the teenagers were shot, police say it appears they began running, including one of them running several hundred yards to the street asking for help.

Police say many people took off running around Penn’s Landing after the shooting happened.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.