Business Owner Hopes Philadelphia's Penn’s Landing Stays Safe Following Triple Shooting That Injured 3 Teenagers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Sunday marred by Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. Police are investigating after a string of shootings overnight that left six people dead, and 12 others injured.

Among those hit were three teenagers at Penn’s Landing on Saturday night.

“I worry that it could happen to my family or anyone that I know,” Bill Purnell said.

As Purnell walked along the picturesque Delaware River Waterfront Sunday afternoon, he was taken back to learn it was the scene of a triple shooting just hours before.

“Out in the open, yeah, that’s very surprising, scary too,” he said.

Police say three 14-year-old teenagers were struck while standing near the stage area at Columbus Boulevard and Spruce Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Investigators found at least four shell casings at the scene.

One couple who lives nearby spoke with Eyewitness News.

“I just seen a lot of flashing lights, sirens, people, a lot of people leaving,” the woman said.

All of the teens are expected to survive. Police say they believe the shooter knew his targets. They’re searching for a 15-to-20-year-old male who was wearing a red sweatshirt.

“Incidents like this affect my staff because the average age of my staff is 17, so they see these incidents happen and say, ‘That could have been me,’” Charisse Mcgill, the owner of French Toast Bites, said.

Even before this weekend, McGill hired plain clothes security officers in addition to the ones staffed by Spruce Street Harbor Park.

“To help us out even for things like bathroom runs, it’s not always for safety and protection because we’re scared, proactive,” McGill said.

McGill, like many, hope Penn’s Landing can stay safe for all those who come out to take it all in.

“I don’t think it will make me not want to come here but it’s definitely, like, that’s really a shame to hear that it’s that close,” Alexander Constantini, of West Chester, said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here