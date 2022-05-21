PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teenagers were shot during a triple shooting on Penn’s Landing on Saturday night, police tell CBS3’s Joe Holden. The shooting happened near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm three people have been shot on Penn’s Landing, near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard. Two victims are said to be 14-year-old girls. They’re stable. No word on condition of third victim. Shooting happened around 10p. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 22, 2022

Police say two girls, ages 14 and 15, were shot. The 14-year-old was shot once in her foot, while the 15-year-old was hit in her back and left foot, police say. The 14-year-old girl is in stable condition, and the 15-year-old is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the rib cage. He’s in critical but stable condition.

Police say they’re looking for a 15-to-20-year-old male in a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police say it’s believed at this time that the shooter knew the individuals who were shot and that they were targeted.

There’s video surveillance of the area, but police say they haven’t been able to access it yet. Once they have access, they hope it’ll give them more information surrounding the shooting.

Police say they found four spent shell casings at the scene.

After the teenagers were shot, police say it appears they began running, including one of them running several hundred yards to the street asking for help.

Police say many people took off running around Penn’s Landing after the shooting happened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here