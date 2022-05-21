PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning has left two young men injured, police say. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Toronto Street around 1:30 a.m.
Police say a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were standing outside of a convenience store when they heard several gunshots. They were both hit once in their left leg and placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say both of them walked into the hospital after the shooting.
The shooting is under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here