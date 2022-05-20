PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Graduation season is finally here and we’re excited to introduce a new series called, “Focusing on the Future.” We’ve compiled a series of graduation stories, showcasing some exceptional high school seniors in our area. To kick it off, Wakisha Bailey takes us to the Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts.

Some pretty recognizable groups have come out of this high school, like Boyz II Men, The Roots, and others. But we’re going to introduce you to a senior who just might make the list.

Inside the Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts, also known as CAPA, angelic voices could be heard throughout the school’s atrium. Once inside, we heard the perfect sound of the song, “Total Praise.”

Amongst the group singing is senior Skyy Brooks. Like many of her classmates, she’s looking forward to graduation.

“I’m ready to go,” Brooks said. “Four years is like the perfect amount of time. I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Brooks has spent most of her life studying and perfecting her singing voice.

“She is classically trained,” said her proud mother, Taiyanna Brooks. “In the last year she’s been training with Dr. John Austin in contemporary jazz.”

Even though her voice is more sophisticated now, Brooks love for music began at an early age.

Staying the course, Brooks auditioned for CAPA as a vocal major as an eighth grader and has been singing her heart out ever since. But her grades are just as important if not more.

“Right now, it’s 4.37,” Brooks said about her GPA.

So, what college will she attend this upcoming fall? You may have guessed by looking at her T-shirt.

Congratulations goes to Brooks who got into not one, but two, impressive schools and she’ll attend both: Harvard University and Berklee College of Music for the dual-degree program.

“It feels really good,” Brooks said.

Brooks is one of 20 students in the world to receive dual admission into the Harvard-Berklee Dual Program designed for talented musicians and dedicated scholars.

Eyewitness News recognizes Brooks as one of our amazing seniors whose “Focus is on the Future.”

Know an outstanding high school senior that deserves recognition? Let us know by completing the form below and we may select the student to be featured in our “Focusing on the Future” series.