PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is helping kids beat the heat. The city is opening some of its spraygrounds early.
Eyewitness News was at the sprayground in Brewerytown on Friday.
The park at 26th and Master Streets is just one of the locations opening early.
All city spraygrounds will open on May 28 and will be turned on seven days a week with exceptions for inclement weather.
"We're thrilled to see that we're going to be able to open more than half of our spraygrounds," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Parks said. "We're going to open 56 spraygrounds throughout the city, spread across every neighborhood so a great way for folks to come out and keep cool Saturday and Sunday when we're hitting those record temperatures."
Here is a full list of the spraygrounds opening early:
- 39th & Olive 700-14 N 39th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104
- 48th & Woodland Playground 1414 S 47th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
- 8th & Diamond Playground 800 Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
- Athletic Recreation Center 1400 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Awbury Recreation Center 6101 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, PA, 19138
- Baker Playground 5431-43 Lansdowne Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131
- Boyle Recreation Center 13024 Stevens Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19116
- Capitolo Playground 900 Federal St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Carmella Playground 2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
- Clemente Playground 1800 Wallace St., Philadelphia, PA, 19130
- Columbus Square 1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- East Poplar Playground 820 N 8th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19123
- Emanuel Recreation Center 8500 Pickering Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19150
- Ferko Playground 1101 E Cayuga St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
- Finley Recreation Center 7701 Mansfield Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19150
- Fishtown Recreation Center 1202-32 E Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
- Fitzpatrick Playground 12501 Torrey Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
- FJ Myers Recreation Center 5800 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
- Fox Chase Recreation Center 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA, 19111
- Francisville Recreation Center 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Gambrel Playground 1900 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
- Gathers Recreation Center 2501-19 W Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Granahan Playground 338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
- Guerin Recreation Center 2201 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145
- Hayes Playground 9850 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19115
- Herron Playground 213 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Houston Playground 900 Grakyn Ln., Philadelphia, PA, 19128
- Jerome Brown Park Playground 1919-41 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140
- Junod Recreation Center 12770 Dunksferry Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
- Mander Playground 2140 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Markward Playground 400-16 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146
- McDevitt Playground 3531 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA, 19129
- Miles Mack Playground 732-66 N. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104
- Mt Airy Playground 7001 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19119
- Palmer Playground 3035 Comly Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
- Papa Playground 6839 Landsdowne Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
- Parkside Evans 5300 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131
- Picariello Playground 10801 Calera Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
- Piccoli Playground 1501 E. Bristol St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
- Ramp Playground 3300-40 Solly Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19136
- Russo Playground 7321 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19136
- Seger Recreation Center 1000-42 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Shepard Recreation Center 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131
- Shissler Recreation Center 1800-56 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
- Shot Tower Recreation Center 101-31 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Smith Recreation Center 2100 S 24th St, Philadelphia, PA, 19145
- Starr Garden 600-44 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Stokley Recreation Center 3000 Edgemont St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134
- Sturgis Playground 200-20 W. 65th Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19126
- Tarken Recreation Center 6250 Frontenac St., Philadelphia, PA, 19111
- Torresdale Recreation Center 9550 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19114
- Tustin Recreation Center 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
- Vogt Playground 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135
- Wissinoming Park 5801 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19149
- Wister Playground 4971 Baynton St., Philadelphia, PA, 19144