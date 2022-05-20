PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District will resume masking indoors and on school buses starting Monday, May 23. The health department recommended the school district resume universal mask-wearing due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region.
Students and staff will be required to wear their masks during the school and work day, and must continue to wear masks while riding transportation coordinated by the district. This includes school buses and vans, taxis, ride-share, Uber, etc.
"The District encourages families and staff to take extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work with PDPH to closely monitor COVID case counts and implement any actions needed to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our schools," the school district said.
The school district says masking will be in place until further notice.
Meanwhile, several school districts in Montgomery County have also decided to resume masking.