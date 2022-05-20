PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pastor of a North Philadelphia church is facing serious charges. He’s accused of sexually abusing three people, including a former parishioner, when they were minors.

Reverend Mark Hatcher is the longtime pastor of Holy Ghost Headquarters Revival Center in North Philadelphia, and he is now facing charges of rape and sexual abuse.

The charges stem from allegations that date back to 2000, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Three victims, who were all minors at the time, have now come forward decades later detailing accusations of sexual assault.

One of the victims told police that Hatcher molested her when she was 15 years old. Another alleges he was assaulted at least five times when he was just 6 years old.

The criminal complaint goes on to detail a third victim who says in 2006, at 13 years old, she went to dinner with Hatcher who was her pastor at the time, and they stopped to check on a renovated house in North Philadelphia. The affidavit says Hatcher pinned the girl down on an old mattress and raped her.

Hatcher is seen here in his role as the pastor of the pentecostal church that holds services at the Met Theater on North Broad Street.

Hatcher was denied bail on Wednesday by a magisterial district judge in Blue Bell after prosecutors called him a “danger to the community,” according to court documents.

Late Thursday afternoon, CBS3 spoke with the pastor’s defense attorney.

Emmet Madden says Hatcher is “maintaining his innocence against unsubstantiated charges from 15 years ago, many of which have no corresponding evidence.”

He adds further, “there has been an outreach of support from his family and community, which refutes the charges against him. We look forward to having our day in court.”

Hatcher is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and related offenses. He faces a preliminary hearing on June 2.