MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A fatal police-involved shooting is being investigated in Chester County on Thursday afternoon. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Malvern police responded to a well-being check at the Charleston Greene Apartment Complex just after 11 a.m.
While officers were there, the subject allegedly displayed a firearm and a struggle ensued. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the subject was fatally shot, according to the DA’s office.
The person has not been identified.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe spoke to neighbors about the incident.
“I was laying in bed and I heard all the arguing and I’m like ‘oh my goodness, who is arguing?’ Because it doesn’t happen around here. Everyone is usually quiet and I just listened for a while and I heard boom boom boom. Oh my gosh, that was gunshots. I ran downstairs. I was ready to tell her to get down on the ground. I don’t know where these are coming from,” neighbor Stephanie Gardner said.
The DA says this was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.