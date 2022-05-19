KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — If you have any summer road trip plans, you may want to look at your budget. Gas prices continue to soar in the Philadelphia area.

In Pennsylvania, the average in the Philadelphia five-county area is $4.89.

In New Jersey, it’s $4.73. Meanwhile, in Delaware, it’s $4.62.

AAA says gas prices will keep rising as the busy summer travel season approaches.

The Exxon on Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia is selling a gallon of regular for $4.85 a gallon, and with the summer driving season fast approaching there may be no end in sight.

AAA says over 465,000 people in the Philadelphia area will travel at least 50 miles during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, which is near pre-pandemic levels. AAA adds Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the more expensive summer gasoline blend, and demand are driving prices up, and they may continue to rise.

“I wish I had a crystal ball and could say, ‘There’s something out there that could happen and trigger that decline,’” Jana Tidwell, a AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said. “For the short term, we’re not seeing relief in sight. We’re seeing the very good possibility of $5 per gallon gas in our region. We’re just 12 cents away today, and more than a week away from the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, so in the short term we’re not seeing relief.”

Tidwell said that gas prices at the end of summer could be a little different than the beginning of summer, we’ll just have to wait and see.