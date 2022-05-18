PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman’s car that was stolen this weekend from York County was found over 100 miles away in Philadelphia on Tuesday. But the search is still on for her beloved dog that was inside her car when it was taken.

One suspect is in custody and the woman’s car has been recovered but there are few clues pointing to exactly where her pet dog is.

“I just want my dog back,” Samantha Fullam said.

Describing her dog as lovable — a white and fluffy guy she raised since he was a puppy — Fullam explains she briefly ran inside a bank in York County Saturday and had her car running with her dog Wilder inside. She hasn’t seen him since.

“He is 5 and I’ve had him since he was 8 weeks old. So I’ve had him his whole life. And he’s really like my right-hand man,” Fullam said.

Philadelphia police recovered her stolen car in the city’s Kensington section Tuesday morning. That’s about a two-hour drive from York.

Police say a man in the driver’s seat was arrested and is now charged. But the 50-pound white border collie mix was nowhere to be found.

“I thought we were one step closer to finding my dog. But they interrogated the driver and he says when he got the car, he knows nothing about a dog. I feel very helpless,” Fullam said.

Wilder was wearing a chain collar and a green harness when he was taken.

Meantime, Fullam posted a flyer on social media and now neighbors in Kensington, near where the stolen car was found by police, are helping Fullamsearch for Wilder.

“I would do absolutely anything for my dog. He’s my baby, he’s my best friend. He’s very anxious. So I just keep thinking how anxious he must be in this situation,” Fullam said.

Fullam says she’s in Philly Wednesday evening searching for Wilder.

Anyone with information on her dog’s whereabouts can find her on social media.