By CBS3 Staff
CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct. 

“This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said.

Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.