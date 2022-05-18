TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — The father of the 18-year-old teenager who died after sand collapsed on him and his sister in Toms River issued a statement on Facebook remembering his son on Wednesday. Below is the full statement from Todd Caverly on his son, Levi.
“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that. Matthew 6:25-34.”
Police say the siblings were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed. One man who assisted in the rescue effort says the hole appeared to be around 6 feet deep, and that many people tried to dig the two out.
The girl was eventually rescued. But Levi could not be saved.
The community in Toms River is in disbelief after the tragedy.
“My heart completely goes out to that family,” Gina Oras, of Toms River, said. “We were in prayer earlier with my family. My son was at work in Seaside, and he’s an 18-year-old also, so it was really just, I’m still shaken up about it.”
Eyewitness News will have more at 4 p.m.