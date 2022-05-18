TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — The father of the 18-year-old teenager who died after sand collapsed on him and his sister in Toms River issued a statement on Facebook remembering his son on Wednesday. Below is the full statement from Todd Caverly on his son, Levi.

“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that. Matthew 6:25-34.”

Levi was spending the day with his family from Maine when the incident happened. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as him and his 17-year-old sister became trapped in the sand.