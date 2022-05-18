Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano To Face Off In November Election For Governor Of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race for Pennsylvania governor is now set. Democrat Josh Shapiro will square off against Republican Doug Mastriano in the general election in November.

The winner will succeed Gov. Tom Wolf in the battleground state.

In a landslide victory, Doug Mastriano is the Republican’s choice for governor.

As of Wednesday morning, Mastriano won the state’s Republican primary for governor with 44% of the vote, beating his opponents Lou Barletta and Bill McSwain.

Mastriano, a state senator, had been leading the polls when he scored a last-minute endorsement over the weekend from former president Donald Trump. The retired Army colonel and two-term senator has been very vocal in Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 election. He also funded buses to shuttle supporters to the rally on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

After months of campaigning, Mastriano thanked his constituents for sticking it out on Tuesday night.

“God is good, and all the time,” Mastriano said. “We’re going to restore the dream to Pennsylvania, a place where you want to come and live. We’re going to be the most prosperous state in the nation. Josh Shapiro is backed by dark money, by unions, by corruption.”

Mastriano took the stage calling out Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic election. The two will face off in November’s race for governor.

I’m humbled and honored to be your Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. No matter which dangerous extremist we’re against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory. The general election starts now. Join us: https://t.co/K3NI1aPxvL pic.twitter.com/rSFUOrwLsr — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 18, 2022

Shapiro, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the primary, posted on social media, “No matter which dangerous extremist we’re up against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory.”

Both candidates are full steam ahead as they get ready for November’s general election.

Click here for election results. You can also download the CBS Philly app for the latest results and updates right to your phone.