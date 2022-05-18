PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will hold a press conference on Wednesday after they say a teenager was struck and killed by a man riding a dirt bike earlier this week. The briefing will take place at approximately 2 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly.
Police say at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in North Philadelphia, a man riding a dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue at a high rate of speed, doing wheelies, and struck the teenager while he was riding a skateboard. Police identified the victim as Jesus Gomez Rosario.
Gomez Rosario was initially taken into the hospital in extremely critical condition, but he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Police say the suspect is a man of light complexion, who was wearing a black helmet, red bandana, or scarf around his neck, white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. They say he left the scene with the dirt bike heading east on Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the suspect’s dirt bike has green wheels and a green body. It was damaged on the left side.