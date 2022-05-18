PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Eagles on a 1-year deal on Wednesday. NFL Network reports the deal is worth $10 million.
Roster move: Eagles have agreed to terms with CB James Bradberry on a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fa75G9A3DY
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2022
Bradberry was released by the Giants after the team was unsuccessful in trying to trade the veteran cornerback.
Bradberry reportedly had 11 teams reach out to him once he was released by the Giants.
James Bradberry initially had 11 teams reach out, his agents whittled it down to three teams and eventually he chose the Eagles over the others. https://t.co/gt54pPi4Xm
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022
Bradberry fills a much-needed hole in the Eagles’ defense as the second starting cornerback alongside Darius Slay. Bradberry had 47 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year for the Giants.