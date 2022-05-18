LIVE RESULTS:Pennsylvania Primary Election
By Tom Ignudo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Eagles on a 1-year deal on Wednesday. NFL Network reports the deal is worth $10 million.

Bradberry was released by the Giants after the team was unsuccessful in trying to trade the veteran cornerback.

Bradberry reportedly had 11 teams reach out to him once he was released by the Giants.

Bradberry fills a much-needed hole in the Eagles’ defense as the second starting cornerback alongside Darius Slay. Bradberry had 47 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year for the Giants.