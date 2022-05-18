PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street.

Three of the victims are in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body and is in extremely critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout her body and is in extremely critical condition.

A 59-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman are both in stable condition.

There is no word on how many shots were fired but “there are casings everywhere,” police say.

An arrest has been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

