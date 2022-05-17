PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears there’s no end in sight to rising prices at the pump. Some industry experts are now saying that everyone could be paying $5 a gallon for gas very soon.
As of this morning, the national average hit $4.25 a gallon for gas.
AAA says prices could continue creeping up as we approach Memorial Day weekend.
Gasoline production is expected to ramp up. The coming weeks bring some relief, but crude oil prices are still high.
According to AAA, in the Philadelphia region, drivers are now paying $4.77 in the five county Philadelphia area, that’s up 3 cents overnight.
A gallon will now cost you $4.58 in New Jersey and drivers in Delaware are paying $4.49.
The national average stands at $4.52.