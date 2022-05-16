DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 40,000 early votes have already been cast in Bucks County, but election officials still warn that primary results may be delayed.

Voters in Bucks County will cast their ballots to decide who will run come November for several highly-anticipated state, federal and local races, and while primary turnout typically lags behind the general election, Commissioner Bob Harvie says Tuesday could trend up.

“People are motivated to vote,” Harvie said. “A lot of issues going on are motivating people so it’s going to be tough to tell. I can’t really predict.”

As of Monday, more than 64% of the county’s 60,000 early votes have already been returned, but officials warn results likely will still be slow to come.

“We are not allowed, according to the law, to do any opening before 7 a.m, tomorrow,” Harvie said. “Pretty much every other state in the country that has mail-in voting, which is almost all the states, you’re allowed to do what’s called pre-canvasing. So you’re allowed to at least open the ballots. In some states like Florida, you are actually allowed to start counting.”

For anyone voting in person, polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m., or until the last voter in line has cast their ballot. Elections officials watching the forecast closely

“The voting machines need power,” Harvie said. “They are not hooked up to the internet, but obviously, they need electricity so we do have contingencies ready, to be able to respond if there is a school that loses power and it’s a polling place.”

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, officials say don’t. Instead, drop it off in person. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday.