PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a close call for neighbors living in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section after a home partially collapsed overnight. The collapse happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Dover Street.

No one was hurt but two cars were pancaked and buried underneath the debris and rubble.

Not many people were out at the time of the collapse but after hearing a loud noise, neighbors came outside to see what happened. Some feared it was going to be a domino effect and they were so scared that other homes were going also to fall.

“It really shocked to see something like this. It just come down really quick. It shocked me, it was like ‘boom!’ It was really scary when you’re sleeping,” resident Chan Routana said.

Happening Now: @PECOconnect , L&I, @MyPGW on-site of partial collapsed home in North Philly. Power is shut off on N. Dover street. Eyewitnesses tell @CBSPhilly “It’s like BOOM”… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 no one was hurt. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dT281AbPNw — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) May 16, 2022

Eyewitnesses say the home has been vacant for some time.

As a result for safety, the entire building will have to be demolished. PECO says they have shut down power in most of the homes for now.

L & I along with PECO are onsite and will begin demolition Monday afternoon.