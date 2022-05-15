PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary is on Tuesday and there are major developments in the race for US Senate. The democratic frontrunner revealed he is recovering from a stroke on Sunday.

While a Republican candidate surging in the polls responds to attacks on her record.

Time is of the essence as candidates flock to secure votes ahead of the primary.

“We hit a little bump in the campaign trail, it was on Friday I just wasn’t feeling very well,” John Fetterman said.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and democratic front runner John Fetterman announced he was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Fetterman made the announcement Sunday alongside his wife Gisele at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after canceling several events.

“I decided you know what I need to get checked out so I went to the hospital,” Fetterman said.

Rivals Malcolm Kenyatta and Connor Lamb took to Twitter to wish him well.

While Fetterman says he’s feeling much better, the wrench comes as top Republican candidates continue making their rounds.

“I’m a porcupine, I can fight when I need to I don’t pick fights but I’ll do what I need to support folks,” Dr. Oz said.

Saturday Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke with a small group in Delaware County.

Dave McCormick made his “campaign swing across Pennsylvania” starting in Chester County.

Kathy Barnette and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held a joint GOP rally in Bucks County.

Media was barred from entering but Eyewitness News spoke with Barnette on Sunday as she left a mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Jenkintown. She responded to a backlash within her own party and resurfaced tweets.

“A lot of people have been watching this right and it’s very vicious very malicious, it’s very intentional, and it’s because they’re mad that we have run a far superior race,” Barnette said.

Barnette also wished Fetterman well.

In a statement, Fetterman said doctors cleared him to get back on the campaign trail after recovering.