Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia's Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
About two dozen shell casings littered the scene.
Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store.
A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head.
But no life threatening injuries have been reported.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.