PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men riding an ATV ran a red light and were critically injured in a crash Thursday, according to police. Officials say the two were riding with a group of approximately 100 other ATVs in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.
The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on at 500 W. Hunting Park Avenue.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Critically Injured In West Philly Double Shooting: Police
Police say a Chevy Tahoe driven by a 23-year-old man was traveling westbound on Hunting Park Avenue. The driver had a green light.
Police say the men on the ATV ran through the red light and were hit by the Chevy Tahoe.READ MORE: Exclusive: Delaware State University President 'Incensed' By 'Outrageous' Traffic Stop Involving Lacrosse Team
The 18-year-old and 23-year-old men on the ATV are both listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene.
There is no word on any possible charges at the time.MORE NEWS: Delaware State University Filing Civil Rights Complaint After Lacrosse Team Bus Searched For Drugs
An investigation continues.