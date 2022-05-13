PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two young adults were injured in a double shooting in West Philadephia. Police responded to the shooting on the 4500 block of Market Street just before noon on Friday.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm and placed in stable condition and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and abdomen.
She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene but no apprehensions were made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.