Pedestrian Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train In Philadelphia's Tacony Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA train struck and killed a pedestrian in Philadelphia’s Tacony section on Thursday. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the 6900 block of State Road.
The person was walking along the tracks and struck by the train. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The SEPTA Trenton Line and Amtrak, which takes riders from Philly to Trenton, has been delayed. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.
Alternative service options are available online.