By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a cloudy and mild Thursday in the Philadelphia region before we see another chance of rain showers. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and a hearty breezy, clouds and cooler temperatures will linger along the coast.

The next chance for rain arrives on Friday morning. A few showers will develop early, but otherwise, it will be a cloudy and warm end to the workweek.

Humidity increases on Friday and through the weekend.

A better chance of rain unfolds over the weekend with scattered showers and a thunderstorm on Saturday and a stray thunderstorm chance on Sunday.

A total Lunar Eclipse will be visible regionwide on Sunday night, around 12:11 a.m.

A cold front approaches the region Sunday night, leading to more unsettled weather on Monday.

Humidity and clouds are expected to dissipate on Tuesday of next week.