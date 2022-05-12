PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a cloudy and mild Thursday in the Philadelphia region before we see another chance of rain showers. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and a hearty breezy, clouds and cooler temperatures will linger along the coast.
The next chance for rain arrives on Friday morning. A few showers will develop early, but otherwise, it will be a cloudy and warm end to the workweek.
Humidity increases on Friday and through the weekend.
A better chance of rain unfolds over the weekend with scattered showers and a thunderstorm on Saturday and a stray thunderstorm chance on Sunday.
A total Lunar Eclipse will be visible regionwide on Sunday night, around 12:11 a.m.
A cold front approaches the region Sunday night, leading to more unsettled weather on Monday.
Humidity and clouds are expected to dissipate on Tuesday of next week.