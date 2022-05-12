PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man who attacked two Philadelphia police officers with a screwdriver on Wednesday has been charged, the DA’s office says. Dondrick Massey-Burch is charged with aggravated assault, possession of instrument of crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment in the incident.

Massey-Burch was shot by an officer during the attack. He suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach area and is reportedly in stable condition.

The situation all unfolded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the 39th District. Police say a 23-year-old man entered the building on Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown wearing a mask. He walked up to a glass barrier in the lobby and asked the officers something.

Police say they couldn’t hear what he wanted, so they opened a locked door to their operations room. That is when police say he lunged at them with a screwdriver in his hand. He began fighting with two officers and then a third officer shot the suspect, hitting him in the torso.

One of the officers suffered injuries to the back of the head. The officer had injuries to his arm, elbow and hand. It’s not clear if either officer was stabbed.

The DA’s office says they are “grateful and relieved” that the injured officer is OK.

The shooting remains under investigation by Philadelphia police and the special investigations unit at the district attorney’s office.