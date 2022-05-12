CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on to the start of the 2022 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta. The largest collegiate regatta in the country is being held in Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River. 

The event will be held Friday and Saturday, and part of Kelly Drive is already closed. Drivers are being re-routed at the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

The closure started at 10 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 6:30 p.m.