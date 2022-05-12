PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on to the start of the 2022 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta. The largest collegiate regatta in the country is being held in Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday, and part of Kelly Drive is already closed. Drivers are being re-routed at the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
The 82nd @DadVailR starts tomorrow! Kelly Drive is now closed at Strawberry Mansion Bridge until Saturday evening. Expect added volume in the City and on I-76. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TEfNjRXZvA
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) May 12, 2022
The closure started at 10 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 6:30 p.m.