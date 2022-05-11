NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police said she stabbed someone trying to throw her walker into a dumpster at a Delaware motel.
Troopers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Hollywood Motel in New Castle, where Delaware State Police said an argument over a suspected theft turned physical. The two people involved were separated, but police said the 72-year-old woman stabbed the 57-year-old victim a short time later as the person tried to throw her walker into a dumpster, police said in a news release Wednesday.
The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman still had the knife in her hand when troopers arrived. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. She was being held at Baylor Correctional Institution with secured bond set at $30,000.
