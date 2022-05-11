LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was in Lansdale Wednesday morning, urging the legislature to take action to help seniors in the commonwealth. The governor wants to use $204 million in federal money to boost the state’s property tax and rebate program, which helps low-income seniors stay in their homes.
“I want to supercharge this program in 2022,” Wolf said. “I want to double the rebate of participants in the program. This is one we can help take some of the financial pressure off older adults on a fixed income.”
The governor went on to say that the need is critical, given inflation and skyrocketing energy costs.