TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a renewed push for legislation to make abortions more accessible and affordable. The announcement comes just five months after the governor signed into law a measure securing a woman’s right to an abortion.

Murphy says these are measures they wanted to include in the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, but they didn’t make it through.

With the Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v Wade, Murphy says his timeline to codify additional abortion rights has accelerated.

Murphy’s proposed legislation will expand the number of abortion providers by allowing physician assistants, midwives and advanced practice nurses to perform the procedure.

The bill would also require insurance providers to fully cover abortions with no cost-sharing or out-of-pocket expenses.

“Because we know that without access, rights mean nothing,” Murphy said.

During the news conference, a Millburn mother shared her experience of having an abortion after her doctors feared she wouldn’t survive another pregnancy.

“As a young family, money was tight, and I’m so grateful that the procedure was covered by insurance with a small deductible. No person ever should have to contemplate not getting an abortion due to the cost,” she said.

Murphy’s proposal will include money to help uninsured or underinsured women pay for an abortion and would prohibit state officials from participating in any out-of-state criminal investigation that would punish abortion providers.

During the news conference, state Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho released a statement calling the governor’s proposals “reckless” and “unsafe,” saying “this is another example of New Jersey Democrats taking a radical approach that is far out of line with what most families believe is reasonable.”

Just a few hours after Murphy’s news conference Senate Democrats’ efforts to codify Roe v. Wade failed in a 51-to-49 vote with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin voting no with Republicans.

Murphy says he doesn’t yet have specifics on how the state will pay for these proposals. He also wouldn’t confirm whether the legislature’s leaders support his plan.