PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance video captured the vehicle of a suspect wanted in a pattern of sexual assaults and Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

The first incident occurred on March 15 around 5 a.m. Police say a 35-year-old woman walking in the area of Whitaker and Erie Avenues when an unknown Black man driving a dark-colored car drove her to a remote area where he produced a handgun and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a Black, heavyset man and he was wearing all black clothing with a white fanny pack.

The second incident occurred on April 5, around 5:15 a.m. Police say a 28-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store at 3505 Kensington Avenue when she was approached by an unknown Black man in a dark grey Dodge Charger with a covered tag. The man forced the victim into his car, and drove to the area of 4000 Orchard Street where he sexually assaulted her before letting her out of the car on Torresdale Avenue.

The woman described the suspect as a Black, heavyset man with a light complexion and he was armed with a black handgun.

The most recent incident occurred on April 21 at 1 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was in the area of Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street when she was approached by a Black man driving a silver sedan offering her a ride and she accepted.

The suspect drove to the area of 2600 Kensington Avenue where he produced a handgun, forced the victim into the back seat of the vehicle, and sexually assaulted her. He then robbed her of her iPhone 11 before dropping her off on Broad Street.

The victim described the suspect as a Black, heavyset man, around 5’8″ and he was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt. The vehicle he was driving was a charcoal gray Dodge Charger between the years 2016 to 2020 with tinted windows and distinct rims.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 35.