PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some security changes are coming at Philadelphia middle schools. The district will start periodically screening students for weapons on Monday.
Eyewitness News has been told those screenings will happen at six schools per day. The district already screens students at high schools.
The move comes after a spike in gun-related incidents in the city.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier called the move a step in the wrong direction.
She says the city council was not consulted.