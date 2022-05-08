Hundreds Participate In Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk To Raise Money, Awareness At Parx Casino In Bensalem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Mothers Day, hundreds in the Philadelphia area spent Sunday morning raising money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown hosted this year’s More Than Pink walk alongside survivors and their loved ones.

On a rainy chilly Mother’s Day, the weather didn’t dampen the spirit of hundreds of people embarking on the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

“Just a camaraderie, it’s like you know everybody,” Thomasina Fryer, a survivor, said. “Everybody has been going through the same struggle, so you just congratulating everybody, praying for everybody who’s still going through it and living with it, and it’s just a reunion.”

For the first time in two years, the walk is back to being the in-person event it’s meant to be with a sea of pink illuminating the crowd.

Also for the first time, Parx Casino in Bensalem hosted the event with walkers doing one, two or three laps around the horse track. I had the pleasure of kicking off the ceremony.

“I’m a survivor, 10 years, and I want everybody to come out to support,” Margarita Hernandez said.

For many, this is a family affair – a celebration of life after a battle with a disease that could well have ended theirs.

“I’m a 12 year breast cancer survivor, and 12 years ago when I was diagnosed, we wanted to pay it forward, so Emily and I and my mom started getting involved in the Komen walks,” Mary Ellen Davis said. “Komen does so much for so many, so anything to do to pay it forward.”

This year, thousands of dollars has been raised to support breast cancer research and provide resources to those in need.

Every lap, every step for those here, moving the cause one step closer to finding a cure.

“Actually used to do it all of the time with my mother who was a survivor, she’s actually since passed,” Lesai Ivery, of Mt. Airy said. “So a group of us decided to come back. A few of them was like, ‘No thank you, can’t make it.’ But I said I’m going to keep going, so just going to restart it back up and keep going, so this is for you mom, love you.”

So far, the walk has raised nearly $400,000 They’re still accepting donations through June 5.

If you’d like to donate, click here for details.