PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The puppy stolen from the PSPCA’s Philadelphia Headquarters has been returned on Sunday night. The PSPCA says it was confirmed to be the white terrier, Wendy, through a microchip scan.
On Sunday afternoon, the PSPCA released a video showing a woman walk over to the kennel and unlock it. She then picked up Wendy and puts the puppy in her purse.
After that, she left the building.
The PSPCA says the puppy has been adopted by a family already and was only in the shelter for her spay surgery.
The incident remains under investigation.