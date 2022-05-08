CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A fast-moving fire badly damaged an apartment building in Camden. Cell phones captured the heavy flames.

Firefighters responded to the Myrtle Place apartments around 5 a.m. It took them about an hour to get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross says they’re helping 24 people displaced by the fire.

An eyewitness claims the fire started on a balcony during a domestic dispute between neighbors.

“They’re like, ‘Oh my god, we have to get you out. What’s going on? What happened here? And there’s a fire, and oh my god, can you help us put it out? Can you help us put it out?’ No, the fire was already crazy, so then it started going down from apartment to apartment,” Jeffrey Orbonez said.

The New Jersey fire marshal is helping to investigate the official cause of the fire.