PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have rescheduled Saturday’s game against the New York Mets to Sunday due to rain. The Phillies and Mets will play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 12:35 p.m.
According to the Phillies, tickets for Saturday’s game will not be valid for Sunday. All fans who purchased tickets directly from the Phillies will automatically receive an account credit in the amount of the face value of the tickets and parking.
It’s the second straight game moved due to the weather. Friday’s game was postponed until later this season.