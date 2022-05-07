PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tragic end in the search for missing 25-year-old Francis Decero from South Philadelphia. The young man’s brutalized body was found in South Philadelphia, now police are searching for his killer.

Decero’s father is demanding answers. “I just hope they find who did this,” Lou Decero. “This is what I want to know.” Lou remembers his son Frankie as a devoted Eagles fan who had always been close with his family. “Everybody loved that kid,” Lou said. “He would say, ‘Dad want to go out to eat? Come on, let’s go.’ I mean, you couldn’t get a better son than that.”

Police say they were flagged down near 31st and Tasker Streets by a couple of juveniles who said they saw a body in the brushes on Douglas Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers checked the area and located an unresponsive man, later identified as Decero, who had been reported missing since April 26 around 11:50 p.m.

Police tell CBS3’s Matt Petrillo Decero’s body was suffering a gunshot wound to the elbow, a graze wound, and burn marks, and was also stabbed. Police say there are also signs he was beaten.

Frankie Decero went missing in late April. His family posted flyers with his photo on it around their neighborhood in South Philly. Days later, the victim’s family located his vehicle parked on the 2800 block of 13th Street.

“I have to know who did this, there was no reason,” Lou said.

Police add that initial reports of a possible robbery motive turned out to be unfounded. Meantime, Decero’s family wants justice.

“I don’t know who woulda done this, I hope they find him,” Lou said.

Decero was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.