PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are counting down to Mother’s Day, and rain or shine, the race is on to make it special for mom. CBS3 meteorologist Tammie Souza has some ideas that will work in any type of weather.

Mom’s big day is on Sunday but the biggest mom of all, mother nature, is not making it easy. But there are plenty of things for all of you moms to do starting right here with the Phillies.

“We have a lot of exciting things happening on Sunday. First, we have a silent auction that is currently running on the MLB Ballpark app. This runs through Monday. We’re calling this our Mother’s Day bundle. So I’m looking at some pretty cool items here. We even have a Ryan Howard autograph baseball. It all benefits Phillies charities.”

Don’t expect Phillies red, white and blue. Because pink is the hot color and it’s for a good cause.

“We are honored to partner with MLB and Susan G. Komen. You’ll see a lot of support throughout the game on the field. You’ll see the pink ribbon on the bases. You’ll also see it a lot throughout the game on the players’ jerseys, you’ll see the patch. They have the opportunity to wear socks, hats, and also a lot of players, including Bryce Harper, will be using a pink bat on Sunday.”

There’s also a special edition clutch for all the ladies at the game.

But if baseball isn’t mom’s thing, how about something sweet? At Duck Doughnuts in King of Prussia mom can create her own tasty treat.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE.