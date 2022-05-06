Philadelphia Weather: Coastal Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, & Chilly Temperatures To Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a wet weekend. A coastal storm is expected to move through the Philadelphia region, bringing us some much-needed rainfall.

The slow-moving system will bring periods of heavy rain, wind, and chilly temperatures Friday through Sunday morning. The region is likely to see 1-2 inches of rain.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team says winds along the coast may gust upwards of 50 mph from Friday night through Saturday night, leading to minor coastal flooding and beach erosion.

⚠️🌧️🌬️ A coastal storm is expected to impact the region starting tomorrow and lasting through Sunday. Heavy rain, breezy to windy conditions, and coastal flooding are all anticipated. The latest briefing can be found here: https://t.co/vtOfrkmSH9 #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Lll1kzJrFo — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 5, 2022

Temperatures over the weekend will run 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages.

It’s likely a shower may be lingering around first thing Sunday morning with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures unfolding for brunch plans on Mother’s Day. The day is trending to be cool and breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The region is expected to dry out and slowly warm back up next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.