ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Heavy storms forecasted this weekend have forced families, businesses, and local governments along the Jersey Shore to make last-minute changes ahead of what was supposed to be a busy Mother’s Day weekend.

Atlantic County’s public works crews rode all 375 miles of roadways in the county, checking storm drains to make sure they were clear of debris.

The county is encouraging residents living in low-lying areas to move their cars to higher ground.

Atlantic City announced residents and visitors can park for free at the Wave Garage, located at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues.

Wildwood Fire Department spent the day making sure their equipment and high-water vehicles are ready to go in case of flooding.

Deputy Chief Daniel Dunn said the western side of Wildwood is historically the most at-risk for flooding.

He said one of their concerns, particularly with severe weather in early May, is the number of tourists and seasonal residents in-town, who aren’t as familiar with Wildwood’s streets.

“Do not drive through flooded streets,” Dep. Chief Dunn said. “It’s saltwater, which is not good for your vehicle. It’s very bad for your vehicle so we always tell them just turn around, stay away, go the other way and stay safe.”

Casey Steele and Dustin Miskimon drove from Baltimore to Wildwood, hoping to celebrate Mother’s Day with their 18-month-old daughter, Camryn.

“We were ready for the whole beach weekend. We brought a beach tent and beach toys, but maybe we’ll just come back in a couple months or something,” Steele said. “We’re still going to have a good time, do some indoor stuff, maybe some bowling, some mini golf.”