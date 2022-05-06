PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tragic end in the search for missing 25-year-old Francis Decero from South Philadelphia. Police say they were flagged down near 31st and Tasker Streets by a couple of juveniles who said they saw a body in the brushes on Douglas Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police tell CBS3’s Matt Petrillo Decero’s body was suffering a gunshot wound to the elbow, a graze wound, and burn marks, and was also stabbed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's family located his vehicle parked on the 2800 block of 13th Street.
No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.